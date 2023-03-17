Isaac Campbell, 29, of Highfields, Codnor, was given a 16 week jail sentence and banned from keeping all animals indefinitely after he was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to the dogs.

The court heard how the animal welfare charity were called to investigate concerns for the welfare of two dogs named Sian and Frankie at Campbell’s family home in Codnor – but the pets were not at property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA investigations instead led them to an address in Woodstock Avenue, Nottingham. The dogs were seized by Nottinghamshire Police on Tuesday, March 17 2020 and placed in the care of the RSPCA.

Campbell was jailed and banned from owning dogs indefinitely.

The two bull-terrier types, aged about six months old, had obvious wounds on their body and were rushed for urgent veterinary treatment.

Sian was found to have extensive burns down her side and there was a sizable wound down the back of her skull and neck. She also had a limp hind leg and was not able to sit still.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The male dog was found with two wounds on his legs, which a vet said had the appearance of partially healed cigarette burns. The dog had also suffered a puncture wound to his face, which was consistent with being stabbed.

RSPCA inspector Helen Mead, who interviewed Campbell, said in her witness statement: “I had very little in the way of explanation from Campbell about the dogs and what happened to Sian’s leg.“He claimed her leg was getting better so it was not a problem. He also said that Sian had knocked a pan of boiling water over herself and that was why she had those wounds.

Both dogs were sadly put down after 18 months of therapy

“Throughout the interview, Campbell refused to look at me, or even in my direction, choosing to sit with his grey/silver coat hood up and his side to me throughout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell left court before his sentence was passed on February 28 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He later appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court, and District Judge Johnathan Taff condemned Campbell’s actions as “sustained and systemic cruelty”.

He added: “The defendant caused unnecessary suffering – quite deliberately and then it was unforgivable not to seek immediate veterinary treatment for the injuries he caused.”

Stab wounds and burns inflicted on the dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police arrested Campbell the following day and he was taken into custody. He was found guilty of two offences of causing unnecessary suffering to the dogs, and was also ordered to pay £200 costs and a £122 victim surcharge.

While in RSPCA care, both dogs sadly showed aggressive tendencies and attacked people involved in their treatment. After 18 months of unsuccessful behaviour therapy, with their aggression still evident and rehoming not an option, the decision was made to put them both to sleep for safety reasons.

RSPCA Inspector Rachel Leafe said: “Both Frankie and Sian had some awful untreated physical injuries which it appears to have affected them in their nature towards people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are some of the injuries the dogs sustained.