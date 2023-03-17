News you can trust since 1855
Police work to tackle off-road riders in Derbyshire town – seizing a bike from one offender

Officers seized a bike from an off-roader in a Derbyshire town – as part of their efforts to tackle such offences.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:47 GMT- 1 min read

On Monday, March 13, the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted a group of off-road bikers near the Morrisons on Oxcroft Lane.

Officers were able to seize the bike from its owner – but the rest of the group made off from the scene.

This bike was confiscated by SNT officers.
Residents can report any off-road bikers to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.