On Monday, March 13, the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted a group of off-road bikers near the Morrisons on Oxcroft Lane.

Officers were able to seize the bike from its owner – but the rest of the group made off from the scene.

This bike was confiscated by SNT officers.

Residents can report any off-road bikers to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101