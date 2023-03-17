Derbyshire man threatened and attacked by men in ski masks during robbery

At around 11.00pm on Sunday, March 12, Derbyshire Police were called to an incident at the junction of Spa Lane and Burton Road, Derby.

A man reported that he was approached by two men, both wearing ski masks and dark coloured tracksuits.

He was threatened and assaulted during the incident – with the offenders taking money from him and leaving him with a minor injury.

Anybody with information is urged to come forward.

If you witnessed what happened, or have any information that can help officers with their investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*153318:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

