Derbyshire man threatened and attacked by men in ski masks during robbery
A victim was assaulted and threatened by two men during a Derbyshire robbery.
At around 11.00pm on Sunday, March 12, Derbyshire Police were called to an incident at the junction of Spa Lane and Burton Road, Derby.
A man reported that he was approached by two men, both wearing ski masks and dark coloured tracksuits.
He was threatened and assaulted during the incident – with the offenders taking money from him and leaving him with a minor injury.
If you witnessed what happened, or have any information that can help officers with their investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*153318:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.