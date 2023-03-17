Police close address in Derbyshire village after multiple reports of drugs offences, anti-social behaviour and disorder

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team and Bolsover District Council have received multiple complaints about an address on Holmefield Road, Whitwell.

Residents were concerned that drug use and dealing, anti-social behaviour and disorderly conduct were occurring at the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, March 16, an SNT spokesperson said: “We will not tolerate the effects individuals have on our community and have attended court today seeking a closure on the address.

The address was closed yesterday by SNT officers.

“We were successful and a full closure has been completed. We could not have achieved this without the assistance of people within the community and we thank residents for doing this.”

“We want to reiterate the advice to contact police if you are experiencing anti-social behaviour where you live. Without reports, we can’t act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad