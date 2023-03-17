News you can trust since 1855
Police close address in Derbyshire village after multiple reports of drugs offences, anti-social behaviour and disorder

A property in a Derbyshire village was fully closed by officers after complaints from residents regarding a series of offences.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:27 GMT- 1 min read

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team and Bolsover District Council have received multiple complaints about an address on Holmefield Road, Whitwell.

Residents were concerned that drug use and dealing, anti-social behaviour and disorderly conduct were occurring at the property.

On Thursday, March 16, an SNT spokesperson said: “We will not tolerate the effects individuals have on our community and have attended court today seeking a closure on the address.

The address was closed yesterday by SNT officers.
“We were successful and a full closure has been completed. We could not have achieved this without the assistance of people within the community and we thank residents for doing this.”

“We want to reiterate the advice to contact police if you are experiencing anti-social behaviour where you live. Without reports, we can’t act.

“This is also a reminder for those who choose to cause anti-social behaviour within our community. We will not tolerate it and will take further action to stop and prevent further incidents.”