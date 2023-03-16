Derbyshire man conspired to buy guns but didn't realise police were watching

Emre Bulbuller

Emre Bulbuller was in phone contact with Troi Brown as he delivered the weapons at an exhange outside the Beechdale pub, in Nottingham, at around 8pm, on May 3, 2022.

After Brown put a Bag for Life in the boot of a silver Ford Fiesta, Bulbuller rang the driver, who drove off.

Brown, who arrived on a motorbike while the guns were ferried by an accomplice in a transit van, went to the pub.

Troi Brown

But police intercepted the Fiesta driver within minutes, said prosecutor Lisa Wilding. Officers found two 9mm pistols and 22 rounds, tightly wrapped in bin bags and towels.

Both men were unaware that the guns and ammunition were in the hands of police, and, later that evening, Brown drove to Bulbuller's home in Somercotes.

Bulbuller was arrested in London in June and claimed he only arranged to buy an Xbox controller from Brown, who he met in Glen Parva in 2012.

Firearms experts found both Turkish blank-firing pistols had the serial numbers erased and the barrels drilled out. The ammunition was modified with steel ball bearings. Test-firing showed that although one gun was damaged both were ‘lethal weapons’ capable of killing two people in rapid succession.

Nottingham Crown Court

“When they were found they were loaded and ready to fire,” said Ms Wilding. "Even a misfire could result in death or serious harm.”

Nottingham Crown Court heard Bulbuller was jailed for 34 months for supplying heroin in 2013, and served further sentences in 2014 and 2017.

Brown was jailed for three years for kidnapping and possession of an imitation firearm in 2009, and for 56 months for dealing heroin and cocaine in 2014.

Fergus Malone, mitigating, said Bulbuller injured his back at work and a prison sentence would impact his family.

Barrister Raglan Ashton said Brown comes from a ‘difficult background’ with ‘negative influences’ from a young age.

Bulbuller, 28, of Ralph Drive, Somercotes, and Brown, 29, of Amesbury Circus, Cinderhill, both pleaded guilty to firearms offences at earlier hearings.

On Thursday, Judge William Harbage KC sentenced them both to six years in prison.