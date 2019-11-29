Warning after elderly man falls victim to 'distraction burglary' in Derbyshire

Police are warning residents to be vigilant after an elderly man was targeted by burglars in Derbyshire.

The incident is thought to have happened sometime between 9.45am and 10am on Thursday, November 28.

Police say a man knocked on the door of an elderly man’s home on Haddon Place,Shirebrook and took him down the garden to discuss some clearing work.

The victim later discovered a safe containing cash had been stolen from his home.

Police believe the offender may have visited the previous day.

It has also been reported that two men, wearing high visibility jackets, had been driving around the area in a white van- but this may or may not be linked.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who has any information should contact Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 19000637620.

