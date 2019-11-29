Brave Derbyshire rape survivor opens up about harrowing ordeal

A brave rape survivor has spoken out in a bid to help others, after her attacker was jailed for more than ten years.

Kim Jenner has waived her right to anonymity to help other rape survivors after her attacker was sentenced yesterday (November 28).

Joshua Banana was handed a 10 year, nine month prison sentence after he raped Miss Jenner at a house in Derby in April 2018.

The 27-year-old, of Leaper Street, Derby denied the charge of rape, but was subsequently found guilty during a trial at Derby Crown Court.

Banana raped the then 26-year-old at a house in Yates Street on the morning of 29 April after she had attended a party with her friend. The woman had awoken that morning to find Banana raping her.

Miss Jenner has now bravely waived her right to anonymity in a bid to help others who may have been subjected to a similar ordeal.

She said: “I have been treated with sensitivity and respect by Derbyshire Constabulary, the Crown Prosecution Service, their legal representatives and other staff at Derby Crown Court during what has been a hellish 18 months.

“After a long and extremely difficult time, justice has been served and I would like to thank them all for the professional and sensitive way in which they have pursued the case.

“Despite the vile slurs and lies which this man spouted about me in court, the jury saw the truth and I feel vindicated in standing up for all young women or men who find themselves facing such a nightmare.

