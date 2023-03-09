Wanted woman “swaps paella for pot noodle” after being arrested trying to escape country at East Midlands Airport
A suspect was caught and arrested by police at East Midlands Airport – foiling her efforts to leave the country.
This morning, the East Midlands Airport Police Team assisted their Nottinghamshire counterparts with the arrest of a woman at the airport.
She had tried to leave the country, but was wanted on suspicion of an offence in Nottinghamshire.
A team spokesperson said: “Hoping to swap snow for sunshine, she now swaps paella for Pot Noodle.”