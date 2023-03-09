News you can trust since 1855
Wanted woman “swaps paella for pot noodle” after being arrested trying to escape country at East Midlands Airport

A suspect was caught and arrested by police at East Midlands Airport – foiling her efforts to leave the country.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

This morning, the East Midlands Airport Police Team assisted their Nottinghamshire counterparts with the arrest of a woman at the airport.

She had tried to leave the country, but was wanted on suspicion of an offence in Nottinghamshire.

The suspect was taken into custody.
A team spokesperson said: “Hoping to swap snow for sunshine, she now swaps paella for Pot Noodle.”