Wanted man arrested outside Chesterfield after driving while under influence of drugs
Police arrested a driver on the outskirts of Chesterfield after he failed a drugs test – and discovered that he was wanted for a separate offence.
On Sunday, November 27, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver on Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton.
The motorist failed a roadside drug test, and had no insurance or licence. He was also wanted by Nottinghamshire Police for the theft of a TV.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “Another example of uninsured drivers committing further offences.”
The driver was subsequently arrested and his vehicle was seized by DRPU officers.