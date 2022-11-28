News you can trust since 1855
Wanted man arrested outside Chesterfield after driving while under influence of drugs

Police arrested a driver on the outskirts of Chesterfield after he failed a drugs test – and discovered that he was wanted for a separate offence.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Sunday, November 27, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver on Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton.

The motorist failed a roadside drug test, and had no insurance or licence. He was also wanted by Nottinghamshire Police for the theft of a TV.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “Another example of uninsured drivers committing further offences.”

The driver was taken into custody.

The driver was subsequently arrested and his vehicle was seized by DRPU officers.