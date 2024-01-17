Wanted man arrested in Derbyshire village after attempting to flee from police

Police arrested a wanted man in Derbyshire last night after his efforts to evade officers were foiled.

On Tuesday, January 17, officers from the Creswell and Whitwell Safer Neighbourhood Team located and arrested a male. The individual was wanted in connection to a burglary in Creswell.

An SNT spokesperson said: “While patrolling, officers recognised the male – who then tried to run from them. He was located jumping over fences in neighbouring properties trying to make good his escape.

