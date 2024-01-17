Wanted man arrested in Derbyshire village after attempting to flee from police
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Tuesday, January 17, officers from the Creswell and Whitwell Safer Neighbourhood Team located and arrested a male. The individual was wanted in connection to a burglary in Creswell.
An SNT spokesperson said: “While patrolling, officers recognised the male – who then tried to run from them. He was located jumping over fences in neighbouring properties trying to make good his escape.
“Local knowledge helped with identifying the male and the swift arrest. He is now awaiting an interview for the alleged offence.”