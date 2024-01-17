News you can trust since 1855
Wanted man arrested in Derbyshire village after attempting to flee from police

Police arrested a wanted man in Derbyshire last night after his efforts to evade officers were foiled.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Jan 2024, 10:37 GMT
On Tuesday, January 17, officers from the Creswell and Whitwell Safer Neighbourhood Team located and arrested a male. The individual was wanted in connection to a burglary in Creswell.

An SNT spokesperson said: “While patrolling, officers recognised the male – who then tried to run from them. He was located jumping over fences in neighbouring properties trying to make good his escape.

“Local knowledge helped with identifying the male and the swift arrest. He is now awaiting an interview for the alleged offence.”