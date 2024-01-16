News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

B&M will open new store in north Derbyshire town's former Wilko premises

Discount retailer B&M has announced that a new store will be launching in Derbyshire within weeks.
By Gay Bolton
Published 16th Jan 2024, 16:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The brand will open an outlet in Clowne on February 17, moving into premises at Mill Green Way which were previously occupied by Wilko.

B&M has taken over several stores from Wilko as part of expansion across the country. These include Porthmadog in Wales which opens on January 18 and Washington which launches on January 26.

Wilko closed all of its 400 shops in October 2023 after collapsing into administration in August.

Related topics:WilkoB&MDerbyshireWashingtonWales