Discount retailer B&M has announced that a new store will be launching in Derbyshire within weeks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The brand will open an outlet in Clowne on February 17, moving into premises at Mill Green Way which were previously occupied by Wilko.

B&M has taken over several stores from Wilko as part of expansion across the country. These include Porthmadog in Wales which opens on January 18 and Washington which launches on January 26.