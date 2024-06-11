Wanted man arrested in connection with five offences in Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
A wanted man was arrested on suspicion of five offences by officers in a Derbyshire village.
Officers from the Whitwell Safer Neighbourhood Team have arrested a wanted male in the village.
The individual was arrested in connection with five separate shoplifting offences at the Co-op store at Spring Street.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Following an interview, the suspect was bailed with conditions prohibiting the male from returning the shop whilst the outstanding enquires are completed.”