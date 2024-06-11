Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wanted man was arrested on suspicion of five offences by officers in a Derbyshire village.

Officers from the Whitwell Safer Neighbourhood Team have arrested a wanted male in the village.

The individual was arrested in connection with five separate shoplifting offences at the Co-op store at Spring Street.

