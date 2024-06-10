Red Arrows flight over Derbyshire rewards photographer for turning up early
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Quick-thinking photographer Nick Rhodes managed to capture these spectacular photographs of two aircraft from the Red Arrows aerobatics display team flying over Derbyshire.
Nick turned up half an hour ahead of their scheduled flight on Sunday night just in time to photograph them as they approached the remote country lane near South Wingfield where he was parked.
He said: “I have no idea where the others went. They probably just flashed past me as I got out of the car at 6.09pm, roughly 30 minutes early.”
A flightpath map posted on the Red Arrows site last week suggested the Red Arrows would be travelling above Ambergate and Somecotes between 6.34pm and 6.41pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.