Quick-thinking photographer Nick Rhodes managed to capture these spectacular photographs of two aircraft from the Red Arrows aerobatics display team flying over Derbyshire.

Nick turned up half an hour ahead of their scheduled flight on Sunday night just in time to photograph them as they approached the remote country lane near South Wingfield where he was parked.

He said: “I have no idea where the others went. They probably just flashed past me as I got out of the car at 6.09pm, roughly 30 minutes early.”

