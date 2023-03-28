News you can trust since 1855
Wanted man arrested by police during high-visibility patrols in Derbyshire village

A wanted driver was arrested after being caught by officers on patrol in a Derbyshire village.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read

On Sunday, March 26, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were undertaking high-visibility patrols in Killamarsh.

Officers stopped the driver of an untaxed vehicle, and discovered that he was breaching his curfew. He was also wanted by Nottinghamshire Police for failing to appear at court.

The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers and remanded to appear in court.