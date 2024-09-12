Wanted man arrested and charged with three offences after being spotted riding e-scooter through Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 10:03 BST
A wanted man was arrested after being spotted by police as he rode an e-scooter through a Derbyshire town – and has now been charged with three offences.

Officers from the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team were attending reports of nuisance children in Bolsover town centre, when they spotted a male using an e-scooter on the road.

A team spokesperson said: “When officers stopped him they recognised the male and knew he was wanted in relation to three shop thefts from a local shop. The male was arrested and his e-scooter seized.

“The male has since been with three counts of theft, as well as being reported for using a motor vehicle without a licence and insurance.”

The man has been charged with three counts of theft.

