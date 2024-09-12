Police launch investigation into series of thefts in Derbyshire town – including incident where man was threatened after intervening
The Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a series of thefts from the Asda petrol station in Kirk Hallam – that took place between August 28 and September 3.
A team spokesperson said: “A member of the public also reported being threatened by a man after he chased him, following a theft from the shop, shortly before 3.00pm on September 3.
“We believe the man and woman shown in this image may be able to assist with our investigation into these incidents. Do you recognise them?”
Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*525999:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.