Police launch investigation into series of thefts in Derbyshire town – including incident where man was threatened after intervening

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 09:32 BST

Officers have launched an investigation into a spate of thefts in a Derbyshire town – including one incident where a member of the public was threatened after chasing a suspect from the scene.

The Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a series of thefts from the Asda petrol station in Kirk Hallam – that took place between August 28 and September 3.

A team spokesperson said: “A member of the public also reported being threatened by a man after he chased him, following a theft from the shop, shortly before 3.00pm on September 3.

“We believe the man and woman shown in this image may be able to assist with our investigation into these incidents. Do you recognise them?”

These are the individuals that officers wish to speak to.placeholder image
These are the individuals that officers wish to speak to.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*525999:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

