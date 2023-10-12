Wanted man arrested after efforts to evade officers sparked police incident near Chesterfield train station
A wanted man who tried to evade the police was eventually arrested yesterday – after a heavy emergency services presence was spotted near Chesterfield Station.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a wanted man being spotted in Packers Row, Chesterfield at 3.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 12).
The man, aged in his 20s, ran from officers towards Brimington Road North, where he was seen to enter a building.
When officers accessed the building, they found the man – who had suffered a minor leg injury.
The man was arrested on suspicion of theft and taken to hospital for treatment to his injury.