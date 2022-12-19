Wanted individual arrested after being caught by police driving through Derbyshire town
A wanted person was discovered and arrested in a Derbyshire town at the weekend.
On Saturday, December 17, the Derbyshire Special Constabulary spotted a car in Long Eaton that was travelling without lights.
Officers stopped the vehicle and discovered that the driver had no licence or insurance – and was also wanted by Erewash Police.
The motorist was subsequently arrested by DSC officers and their car was seized.