Wanted individual arrested after being caught by police driving through Derbyshire town

A wanted person was discovered and arrested in a Derbyshire town at the weekend.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Saturday, December 17, the Derbyshire Special Constabulary spotted a car in Long Eaton that was travelling without lights.

Officers stopped the vehicle and discovered that the driver had no licence or insurance – and was also wanted by Erewash Police.

The driver was taken into custody after being stopped.
The motorist was subsequently arrested by DSC officers and their car was seized.