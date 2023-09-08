Violent robber stole clubber’s credit cards in late night Chesterfield mugging
Defendant Kaspars Dumbrovskis, 36, used the cards immediately after the attack to buy £70 of booze from nearby shops and was found with the empty bottles later at his home by police.
A prosecutor told Derby Crown Court how in August this year the victim was on the phone to his girlfriend as he left a bar in Chesterfield town centre, telling her he thought he was being followed.
She told the court: “He was correct, the defendant was following him. As he walked through Chesterfield town centre he was punched to the ground.
"He was unconscious for a short period of time – when he woke up the defendant kicked him while he was on the ground then searched him.
"Stolen from him were personal items including a mobile phone, money and some cards.
"The defendant used the cards on four occasions to purchase alcohol from establishments near where the robbery happened.”
The court heard Dumbrovskis’ victim was taken to hospital with a minor head injury.
"Police went to the defendant’s address and found not only the clothes he was wearing during the robbery but empty bottles of alcohol he had purchased,” said the prosecutor.
The court heard Dumbrovskis had 11 previous offences for six convictions – including robbery, battery, threatening behaviour and being drunk and disorderly.
He admitted robbery and fraud for the latest offence in August.
His defence barrister said the defendant had expressed remorse and was going through a difficult time, having lost his job.
Recorder Adrian Reynolds told him: “These were extremely serious offences. You were out at around 3 o’clock in the night and I strongly suspect you were drinking.
"It doesn’t seem to me there is much evidence that you were addressing your central problem – which is that you drown your sorrows in alcohol.
"Having punched this man, you kicked him while he was defenceless on the ground and stole his money to go and buy more alcohol.
"Only a prison sentence can be visited for this offence.”
Dumbrovskis, of Compton Street, Chesterfield, was jailed for three years.