Violent Derbyshire man jailed for elbowing and headbutting police officer

Brett Morris, 37, was arrested on January 1 after breaching a restraining order not to attend a Darley Dale street.

However Derby Crown Court heard when police arrived sloshed Morris “became verbally abusive”.

Prosecutor Kevin Jones told how after being placed in a police van Morris “without warning struck an officer with his elbow to the head”.

Lime Grove, Darley Dale, where the violence unfolded

Mr Jones said: “Mr Morris lunged at the officer and headbutted him to the face.”

As other officers tried to restrain him the violent defendant kicked out - smashing one of the vehicle’s windows which he then tried to climb through.

He was eventually brought under control with leg restraints and handcuffs.

The violent assault followed another on October 1 last year - again while in breach of a court order not to attend Lime Grove, Darley Dale.

A brawl involving Morris erupted at a house on the street when its owner asked the defendant and another man he was with to leave.

Mr Jones said: “(The victim) asked them to leave - one gentleman did but Mr Morris did not and there was an argument between the two.

“Mr Morris punched (the victim) causing him to fall into a cabinet which cut his eye - requiring five stitches.”

The court heard Morris had 15 convictions for 31 offences - including ABH, battery, threatening behaviour, a racially-aggravated public order offence and criminal damage.

Morris’s defence barrister Joe Harvey said his client had a “historical connection” with Lime Grove and was homeless at the time of the offences.

He said: “He made the ill-judge decision to go to Lime Grove that day.

“Mr Morris was there having been invited and there was an argument fuelled by alcohol - there’s evidence which suggests the complainant had armed himself with a knife.”

Morris, formerly of Woolley Road, Matlock, but remanded to HMP Nottingham, admitted breaching a restraining order, assault by beating of an emergency worker, ABH and criminal damage.

He was jailed for 10 months.