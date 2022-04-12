Cameron Tryner, 27, had hired the vehicle from a rental firm without telling them he intended to use it to deliver parcels – putting him in breach of contract.

The suspecting company tracked its movements and arranged for the van to be repossessed – driving the vehicle away when Tryner pulled over in Shirebrook to make a delivery with the keys still inside.

Prosecutor Gurdial Singh told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how on January 16 last year police received a call at 11am from the defendant, who claimed he had been “dragged out of the van” and it had been stolen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield magistrates Court

Mr Singh said: “Police attended and spoke to him, he explained he had been delivering parcels and what had happened to him.

"They then made enquiries at a local shop and saw the CCTV which showed the defendant pulling up, leaving his vehicle, delivering the package, returning to it then wandering off.

"At this point another vehicle pulls up behind the defendant’s van and that individual goes to the van, opens the door, he then returns to the van from which he came.

"The defendant then appears running towards the van but is unable to get back in. The other van leaves and the defendant walks around his vehicle before he goes to the shop.

"At that point a third vehicle turns up and the defendant’s vehicle is driven away.”

The court heard during a police interview Tryner admitted that if he had reported the van stolen “in the circumstances that it had been taken” he would have been liable for the costs as it had been unlocked with the keys inside.

Mr Singh said Tryner had seven previous convictions for 16 offences – including dishonesty offences.

Denney Lau, defending, said: “It’s quite clear he had made a big mistake – he was working as a self-employed courier and accepted he left the van unsecured to deliver a parcel.

"Of course, unbeknown to him, the hiring company was tracking the van and realised he was in breach of the contract by using the van as a courier vehicle and took it back.

"He made admissions and that took courage from someone who tried to lie – he came clean very soon after.”

Mr Lau said Tryner worked six days a week as a delivery driver, supporting his partner and three children, adding “if he were to go into custody it’s very likely she would not be able to pay the rent for herself”.

Judge Jonathan Bennett told Tryner: “On this particular day you made a stupid decision to imply your vehicle had been stolen in dramatic circumstances.

"The police have got enough to do – then of course it became clear from CCTV it was not the case and eventually you owned up to that.”

Tryner, of Shiners Way, Alfreton, admitted knowingly making a false statement to police.

He was fined £500, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £50 victim surcharge.