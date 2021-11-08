“Very drunk” Derbyshire motorist found “face down” on pavement

Matthew Bee, 46, was seen “staggering all over the pavement” and “trying to kiss a female who didn’t appear interested” by concerned witnesses who were passing in a car.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court after passing prostate Bee the pair then saw a “very drunk” female trying to open the door of a nearby van.

Ms Allsop said: “She retrieved her shoes and they both managed to get to their feet - the female apologised.”

The prosecutor said the pair then “mumbled” and “staggered” towards the van during the October 23 incident on Dimple Road, Matlock, at about 10pm.

Witnesses called police when Bee got into the van and they saw it’s headlights turned on - fearing someone might be injured.

Ms Allsop said: “Thirty seconds later the male was in the driver’s seat and driving erratically - struggling to stay on the road.”

Bee gave a roadside breath sample of 120 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when police stopped him moments later.

David Gittins, defending, told magistrates Bee - a man of previous good character - had “very little recollection” of what took place on the night of his arrest.

He said: “He has struggled with his mental health quite severely since August - he has been hospitalised on a number of occasions.

“He is an electrician and drives approximately 15,000 miles a year for his work - he knows that, sadly, that will come to an end because of this conviction.”

Bee, of Hawthorne Close, Woolley Moor, Alfreton, admitted drink driving.

Magistrates adjourned his sentence for probation reports.