News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Vandals target community orchard at Chesterfield park – with 10 trees destroyed in just one week

A community orchard in Chesterfield has been hit by a spate of vandalism – with 10 tress having been destroyed.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Dec 2023, 14:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) have received reports that over the last week, 10 trees planted in Whitecotes Park have been snapped.

The trees were part of a community orchard introduced at the park – with only two surviving the spate of vandalism.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Flood warnings and alerts remain in place across Derbyshire – with fresh Met Office weather warning ahead of weekend

Most Popular
A total of 10 trees were damaged by vandals.A total of 10 trees were damaged by vandals.
A total of 10 trees were damaged by vandals.

A CBC spokesperson confirmed that this had been reported to Derbyshire Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 695-061223:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.