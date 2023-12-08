A community orchard in Chesterfield has been hit by a spate of vandalism – with 10 tress having been destroyed.

Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) have received reports that over the last week, 10 trees planted in Whitecotes Park have been snapped.

The trees were part of a community orchard introduced at the park – with only two surviving the spate of vandalism.

A total of 10 trees were damaged by vandals.

A CBC spokesperson confirmed that this had been reported to Derbyshire Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 695-061223:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101