Vandals target community orchard at Chesterfield park – with 10 trees destroyed in just one week
Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) have received reports that over the last week, 10 trees planted in Whitecotes Park have been snapped.
The trees were part of a community orchard introduced at the park – with only two surviving the spate of vandalism.
A CBC spokesperson confirmed that this had been reported to Derbyshire Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 695-061223:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.