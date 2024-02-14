News you can trust since 1855
Vandals set fire to toilets at popular Chesterfield park – forcing council to close facilities

Toilets at a popular Chesterfield park were set on fire – with the facilities closed to allow for repairs to take place.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) have confirmed that the toilets at Eastwood Park in Hasland are temporarily closed due to fire damage

A CBC spokesperson added that the council would work to repair the toilet facilities as soon as possible.

Anyone with information on how the fire was started, or those who might know who was responsible, were urged to contact Derbyshire Police – by calling 101 or visiting their website here.