Vandals set fire to toilets at popular Chesterfield park – forcing council to close facilities
Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) have confirmed that the toilets at Eastwood Park in Hasland are temporarily closed due to fire damage
A CBC spokesperson added that the council would work to repair the toilet facilities as soon as possible.
Anyone with information on how the fire was started, or those who might know who was responsible, were urged to contact Derbyshire Police – by calling 101 or visiting their website here.