Vandals damage lorry at Derbyshire M1 serice station with driver asleep in cab

Police received a report at about 3.20am today (Tuesday, May 25) reporting men acting suspiciously alongside lorries parked up at the site.

A car was then seen to leave the services.

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit followed the car and stopped it on the M1, arresting three men inside on suspicion of vehicle interference.

Police say they have upped patrols after lorries were targeted at Tibshelf Services.

The men, aged 22, 24 and 36, and from South Yorkshire, remain in custody this morning and will be questioned.

One lorry at the services was later found to have been damaged while the driver was asleep in the cab.

Officers say they have increased patrols in the area following recent attacks on lorries parked up at the site overnight.