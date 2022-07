Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were in the perfect position to catch the van as it tried to avoid the traffic at Temple Normanton.

They said: “Driver sees queuing traffic on A617 and decides to reverse up the entire length of the slip road. Shame he didn’t see the marked police vehicle parked at the top!”

The van driver didn't spot police were waiting for him at the top of the slip road