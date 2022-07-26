Business calls out ‘disgusting behaviour’ after Chesterfield Pride window display is spat on in town centre

Shop Indie, Vicar Lane Chesterfield.

Shop Indie, based in Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, called out the ‘disgusting behaviour’ in a Facebook post on Monday night (July 25).

It read: “Sad. Upset. Angry. Disgusted. Frustrated. Disappointed.​

​"That's how we felt this morning when Natalie opened the shop to find an individual, or group of individuals, had opted to deface our Chesterfield Pride window display by spitting all over it.​

​​​​​​​​"Acts like this show the importance of such events, as there is clearly still a need for better education on this subject.

"We were unsure as to whether to make a statement, but unless you're part of the solution, you're part of the problem, and so we felt it was important to call this disgusting behaviour out.​​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​​”We are proud to support Pride and the LGBTQ+ community, and will continue to do so wholely undeterred. In fact next year, we'll just fly an even bigger flag!”

The incident follows the town’s Pride celebrations which drew thousands of people to Stand Road recreation ground on Sunday.

Described by some attendees as ‘brilliant’, the event included a star-studded bill as well as a bevy of drag artists.

Organiser Dan Walker said: "It’s a safe space for LGBTQ attendees and we pride ourselves in having an event that all the community can attend.

"The day is very important especially as Chesterfield does not have a full time LGBTQ venue. The day has become a fixture in the calendar where attendees can freely express themselves in a safe and accepting environment.”