Urgent calls for safety improvements on major Chesterfield road after fatal crash

‘Urgent’ calls for improved safety on a major Chesterfield road have been sounded after a three-car crash in the area claimed the life of a 21-year-old man and injured three children.

A police investigation has been launched into the incident in which a Volvo XC90, a blue Audi S1 and a yellow Mini Cooper collided on Somersall Lane at around 8.20pm on Friday (August 2).

The narrow bridge on Somersall Lane, Chesterfield. Picture: Google Images.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Volvo, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

And a six-year-old boy and an eight-year-girl, also passengers in tbe Volvo, were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Residents say ‘it was only a matter of time’ before someone was killed on Somersall Lane due to a ‘dangerous’ narrow bridge which sees ‘daily near-misses’.

Chris Sewell said: “Such sad news, but unfortunately it was going to happen sooner or later. The whole Walton estate is a really bad place at the moment.

“There are so many cars parked on blind bends and near or opposite junctions.

“Combine that with too much speed and the sheer volume of people who cut the corner to turn into junctions these days, and it’s really dangerous. Something needs to be done urgently.”

Chris Chester said: “I’m surprised it’s not happened before now with the speed that people drive on down that road so they don’t have to give way on that narrow bridge.

“Some drivers also come round the bend before the bridge from Chatsworth Road on the wrong side of the road.”

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash.

In particular, they are keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV installed at properties nearby.

If you can help contact DS Donna Tovell on 101, quoting reference number 19*407577.

