Young man dies and children injured in Chesterfield crash

A 21-year-old man has died in a crash in Chesterfield.

Police investigating the fatal collision involving three cars Somersall Lane, Chesterfield yesterday evening (Friday, August 2) are appealing for information about the incident.

Officers received a call to reports of a a crash involving a grey Volvo XC90, a yellow Mini Cooper and a blue Audi S1 just before 8.20pm.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old girl, a passenger in the Volvo, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains

A six-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl, also passengers in the Volvo, were also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained in the collision, but these are not described as life-threatening.

Formal identification of the 21-year-old man has not yet taken place but his family have been made aware.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision.

In particular they are keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV installed at properties nearby, as this may have captured the incident.

If you can help contact DS Donna Tovell on 101, quoting reference number 19*407577.

If you believe you have video that may help the investigation, then it should be downloaded to an external device and secured for officers to view.

