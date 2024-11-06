Update from police after attack at Chesterfield hotel that saw man hospitalised with stab wounds and teenager arrested

Derbyshire Police have provided an update on an incident at a Chesterfield hotel – during which a man was hospitalised with stab wounds and a teenager was taken into custody.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of an assault at Ringwood Hall Hotel in Brimington – at around 11.45pm on Friday, October 4.

Witnesses reported that around 15 police vehicles, a helicopter and ambulances were seen in the area at the time of the incident.

A man in his 50s suffered stab wounds after being assaulted by three men, and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On October 7 2024, Derbyshire Police reported that a man in his teens was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a Class A drug. He was bailed as investigations continued.

Derbyshire Police confirmed today (Wednesday, November 6) that no further arrests had been made in connection with the assault, and that enquiries were ongoing.