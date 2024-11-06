Update from police after attack at Chesterfield hotel that saw man hospitalised with stab wounds and teenager arrested

Published 6th Nov 2024
Derbyshire Police have provided an update on an incident at a Chesterfield hotel – during which a man was hospitalised with stab wounds and a teenager was taken into custody.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of an assault at Ringwood Hall Hotel in Brimington – at around 11.45pm on Friday, October 4.

Witnesses reported that around 15 police vehicles, a helicopter and ambulances were seen in the area at the time of the incident.

A man in his 50s suffered stab wounds after being assaulted by three men, and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The incident occurred last month at Ringwood Hall Hotel.
The incident occurred last month at Ringwood Hall Hotel.

On October 7 2024, Derbyshire Police reported that a man in his teens was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a Class A drug. He was bailed as investigations continued.

Derbyshire Police confirmed today (Wednesday, November 6) that no further arrests had been made in connection with the assault, and that enquiries were ongoing.

