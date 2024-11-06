Police issue update on incident that saw 20-month-old boy fall from second floor window of Chesterfield property
Emergency services were called at 11.00am on September 3 2024, to reports that a 20-month-old boy had fallen from a second-floor window in Chesterfield.
The boy was taken by air ambulance from his home in the Harehill Road area of the town, receiving treatment at Sheffield Children’s Hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
On September 4 2024, Derbyshire Police reported that a 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of child neglect. The arrested pair were released on police bail, pending further enquiries.
A force spokesperson confirmed today (Wednesday, November 6 2024) that the two people arrested following the fall remain released on police bail while investigations continue.