Police issue update on incident that saw 20-month-old boy fall from second floor window of Chesterfield property

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 12:11 BST
Derbyshire Police have issued an update on a Chesterfield incident which saw a 20-month-old baby airlifted to hospital after falling from a second floor window.

Emergency services were called at 11.00am on September 3 2024, to reports that a 20-month-old boy had fallen from a second-floor window in Chesterfield.

The boy was taken by air ambulance from his home in the Harehill Road area of the town, receiving treatment at Sheffield Children’s Hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

On September 4 2024, Derbyshire Police reported that a 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of child neglect. The arrested pair were released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

The incident occurred on September 3 this year and saw the child airlifted to hospital.placeholder image
The incident occurred on September 3 this year and saw the child airlifted to hospital.

A force spokesperson confirmed today (Wednesday, November 6 2024) that the two people arrested following the fall remain released on police bail while investigations continue.

