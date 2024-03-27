Uninsured and unlicensed electric scooter driver arrested in Derbyshire town – with vehicle seized by police

The driver of an electric scooter was arrested in Derbyshire – with officers seizing their vehicle.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Mar 2024, 09:25 GMT
On Tuesday, March 26, officers from the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team assisted their Shirebrook counterparts with an incident involving the seizure of an electric scooter.

An SNT spokesperson said: “One male was initially arrested for refusing to provide his details. Please be aware of your legal obligations when riding electric scooters.

“The male tonight had no insurance, no driving licence and no helmet. The scooter has been seized and prosecution will follow.”