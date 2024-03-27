Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday, March 26, officers from the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team assisted their Shirebrook counterparts with an incident involving the seizure of an electric scooter.

An SNT spokesperson said: “One male was initially arrested for refusing to provide his details. Please be aware of your legal obligations when riding electric scooters.

