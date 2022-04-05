Uninsured and unlicensed Chesterfield driver attempts to flee from police in ‘moment of madness’

On Monday, April 4, an unmarked car from the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit came across a Renault van in Chesterfield.

The driver decided not to pull over despite officers sounding their sirens and flashing their lights.

The van was eventually stopped by The Wellington pub in New Whittington. A DRCU spokesperson said: “Seems the driver panicked due to lack of insurance or licence and had a moment of madness. Reported for all three offences and vehicle seized.”