News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
12 minutes ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
1 hour ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
1 hour ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
2 hours ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
4 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram

Unconscious walker airlifted to hospital after striking head against rock at Peak District beauty spot

A Peak District hiker was airlifted to hospital after an incident at a popular beauty spot.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read

Just before 5.30pm on Sunday, April 9, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to an incident at the summit of Win Hill in the Peak District.

A group spokesperson said: “A couple of walkers had come across a deeply unconscious individual near to the trig point and had called the police for assistance. Although there was some suspicion that they were under the influence, other passers-by had witnessed the casualty fall back and hit their head against a rock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Team members were deployed from Yorkshire Bridge, and due to the potential severity of the casualty’s situation, Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Rescue 912 was requested to attend. Team members located the casualty near to the trig, and immediately treated them for a compromised airway. A full primary survey was then carried out to check for further injuries or medical problems.

The walker was airlifted to Sheffield for treatment. Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue TeamThe walker was airlifted to Sheffield for treatment. Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue Team
The walker was airlifted to Sheffield for treatment. Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue Team
Most Popular

READ THIS: Fire crews called as three blazes break out at same time near Ladybower Reservoir

“The casualty was then packaged on to a mountain rescue stretcher, and loaded onto the Coastguard S92, before being flown alongside a team doctor to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.”