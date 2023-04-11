News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
1 hour ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
2 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
3 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
3 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

Fire crews called as three blazes break out at same time near popular Peak District beauty spot

Firefighters were called to three fires at the same time near a Peak District beauty spot.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST

Shortly after 9.20pm on Saturday, April 8, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire in woodland off the Snake Pass at Bamford.

Fire crews from Glossop were deployed to the scene, close to the Ladybower Reservoir, and discovered three separate fires had broken out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire man charged with three offences after police called to pub stabbing

The fires broke out near Ladybower Reservoir.The fires broke out near Ladybower Reservoir.
The fires broke out near Ladybower Reservoir.
Most Popular

Each blaze was extinguished and Derbyshire Police were made aware.