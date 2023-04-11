Fire crews called as three blazes break out at same time near popular Peak District beauty spot
Firefighters were called to three fires at the same time near a Peak District beauty spot.
Shortly after 9.20pm on Saturday, April 8, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire in woodland off the Snake Pass at Bamford.
Fire crews from Glossop were deployed to the scene, close to the Ladybower Reservoir, and discovered three separate fires had broken out.
Each blaze was extinguished and Derbyshire Police were made aware.