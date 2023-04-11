News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire man charged with three offences after police called to pub stabbing

A man has been charged with three offences after a stabbing at a Derbyshire pub last week.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read

Shortly before 4.05pm on Thursday, April 6, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a stabbing at the Standing Order pub in Iron Gate, Derby

A male victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be serious or life-threatening.

Ian Magee, 61, of Shalfleet Drive, Derby, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and possession of a class B drug.

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incidentOfficers are still keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident
He was remanded in custody and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on April 10, and was further remanded into custody.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH, possession of a bladed article and a public order offence. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Those with information can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*208125: