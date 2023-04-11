Police urge public to help them trace criminal who escaped from Derbyshire prison

Scott Warner absconded from HMP Sudbury, in the Derbyshire Dales, at around 8.00pm on April 6.

The 34-year-old is serving a sentence of six years and seven months for offences including burglary, fraud and handling stolen goods.

He is described as being around 6ft 3ins tall and of stocky build, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

Warner made off from the prison last week.

Warner has connections to the Colchester and Clacton-on-Sea areas of Essex.

Anyone who has seen Warner, or those with information on his whereabouts, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 1078 of 6 April:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101