Fire crews called to tackle arson attack at popular Derbyshire town centre store

In the early hours of Friday, April 7, crews from Belper Fire Station were called out to a blaze at the rear of the Poundland store on King Street, Belper.

A crew spokesperson said: “This fire is believed to have been started deliberately and caused some damage to the building. Derbyshire Constabulary also attended.”

The building suffered damage during the blaze.

Anybody with information regarding this fire is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, or call Firestoppers anonymously on 08001695558:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the Derbyshire Police online contact form here