A black Mercedes Benz crashed into a property in The Bungalows, off Sheffield Road, in Killamarsh, at about 10.55am on Monday 10 April.

Two women aged 64 and 43, who were inside the address, suffered leg injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. An air ambulance landed in a nearby park, with firefighters and the police both at the scene and the bungalow cordoned off.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service said that crews from Staveley, Birley and Rotherham attended the incident, helping to rescue the three casualties who were handed over to ambulance crews.

A car crashed into a bungalow in Killamarsh

The driver of the vehicle, a 61-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was also treated at the scene. The collision caused severe structural damage to the bungalow.

Derbyshire police are now asking for anyone who saw the incident or has information about what happened, to come forward and contact their officers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or with any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, should contact police on the details below, quoting reference 23000214838: Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101.