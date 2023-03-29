Two youths charged after Derbyshire heritage site damaged and police officers assaulted during incident
Two youths have been charged after a Derbyshire castle was damaged and two officers were attacked.
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team has confirmed that two juvenile males were charged following an incident at Bolsover Castle on December 18, last year
One youth was charged with criminal damage (worth over £5,000) and assaulting a police officer – and the second was also charged with assaulting a constable.
A DRCT spokesperson said: “During the incident, damage was caused to windows and flag stones at the Castle, which is a Grade 1 listed building and considered a heritage asset of the ‘highest significance’.
“Heritage crime is a Derbyshire Rural Crime Team priority and is defined as ‘any offence which harms the value of England and Wales' heritage assets and their settings to this and future generations – and includes all offences involving cultural property.’”
The pair are due to appear at court next month.