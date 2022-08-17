Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just before 8.00pm on June 15 2021, officers were called to Eureka Park, Swadlincote after reports that a 19-year-old man had been seriously injured.

He had been stabbed in the chest and arm and was airlifted to hospital for treatment. Shortly after, officers arrested 18-year-old Sean Doncaster and Tate O’Neill, 19, in connection with the stabbing.

At a hearing in January, Doncaster, formerly of Skinners Way, Swadlincote, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possessing a knife. Tate, of Branston Road, Burton on Trent, pleaded guilty to wounding.

Doncaster (L) and O’Neill (R) were sentenced last week at Derby Crown Court.

On Friday, August 12 at Derby Crown Court, Doncaster was sentenced to four-and-a-half years – with an extended licence period of three years – while O’Neill was jailed for 15 months.

DC Matthew Watson, from Derbyshire Constabulary’s Public Protection Unit, said: “This incident was a vicious attack in broad daylight where the victim could quite possibly have lost his life had it not been for the professionalism of all first responders involved.

“The offenders in this case gave little thought to the consequences of their actions on Eureka Park – to inflict such violence in front of children was nothing short of appalling.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to all residents of Swadlincote who assisted us in our enquiries – their support was invaluable throughout the investigation.

“I hope that today’s sentencing shows that there are very real consequences for those who choose to carry and use a knife – you will be caught and you will be brought to justice.”

If you have concerns about knife crime in your area, or you want to pass on information, you can contact Derbyshire Police in the following ways:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101