Two people arrested for kidnap after leading police on high-speed pursuit into oncoming traffic through Derbyshire
Officers arrested two people on suspicion of kidnap after a high-speed chase through Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of concern for the safety of a man close to Wilmot Street in Sawley just after 10.30pm on Wednesday, February 15.
In a tweet, a Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spokesperson said: “The driver chooses to lead the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit (DARU) on a pursuit through Derby city centre and on to Barton-Under-Needwood, at times going contraflow.
“The offenders decide they can’t do anymore so ditch and run before going to ground in a nearby housing estate.
“National Police Air Service arrive right on time and locate three offenders hiding who are detained by DARU, Derbyshire Dog Section and the DRPU.”
Three people were arrested and remain in police custody as part of the investigation into the incident.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, drug driving and driving without insurance. A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, failing to stop, drug driving and driving without insurance. A 27-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of kidnap.