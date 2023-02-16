Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation after three Derby pubs reported being burgled within hours of each other.

Officers were first called to The Brewery Tap in Derwent Street following reports that three people had been inside between 12.30am and 4.40am on Wednesday 4 January. A single person entered the property shortly after midnight before three people returned later in the morning. Several items including alcohol and a large amount of cash were taken.

Just before 5.15am, offenders are believed to have gained entry to the yard at The Brunswick Inn in Railway Terrace then the suspects were seen at The Alexandra Hotel in Siddals Road just before 5.30am. Nothing was taken from those two venues.

CCTV footage of three people officers would like to speak to in connection with the incidents have now been released. One of the people in the footage can be seen walking with a limp throughout.

Officers are investigating the three burglaries and are considering the possibility they may be connected.

Anyone who may recognise any of the three people in the images or who has information about the incidents is being urged to contact officers, quoting reference number 23*005967, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101