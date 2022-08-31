News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two men wanted for ‘serious sexual offences’ arrested in Derbyshire

A pair of men wanted on suspicion of ‘serious sexual offences’ were arrested in Derbyshire this week.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 2:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 2:54 pm

On Tuesday, August 30, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted two wanted men driving through Derby.

Officers were able to stop their vehicle, after which they were both arrested for serious sexual offences that had taken place in Burton-upon-Trent. They were then transported back to Staffordshire.

READ THIS: Dodgy drivers caught up to no good on Derbyshire roads in the last fortnight

The DRPU took the drivers into custody, before they were transported back to Staffordshire.

Most Popular

The driver also had no licence or insurance, and DRPU officers subsequently seized his vehicle.