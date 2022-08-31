Two men wanted for ‘serious sexual offences’ arrested in Derbyshire
A pair of men wanted on suspicion of ‘serious sexual offences’ were arrested in Derbyshire this week.
On Tuesday, August 30, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted two wanted men driving through Derby.
Officers were able to stop their vehicle, after which they were both arrested for serious sexual offences that had taken place in Burton-upon-Trent. They were then transported back to Staffordshire.
The driver also had no licence or insurance, and DRPU officers subsequently seized his vehicle.