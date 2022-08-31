News you can trust since 1855
Dodgy drivers caught up to no good on Derbyshire roads in the last fortnight

Vehicles shown here were stopped this month by Derbyshire Roads Police being driven by motorists with plenty to hide.

By Ben McVay
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 1:29 pm

From those with no licences or insurance to one who had cash hidden in his boot and another who was driving a cloned vehicle.

One motorist pulled over on the M1 had a huge cash stash hidden inside his car.

1. Dodgy drivers caught up to no good on Derbyshire roads

The last fortnight

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

2. Cloned vehicle found hidden behind lorry

Police tweeted: "Pro-active patrols yesterday evening resulted in this cloned vehicle giving one of our units the slip. "Revenge is a dish best served cold though after we located it hiding behind one of the parked wagons in a nearby lay-by area."

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

3. Newly-purchased car used previously in "numerous" thefts

It was stopped when ANPR triggered alerts. Police tweeted: "Fortunately for the new owner the report related to the previous keeper. "Unfortunately for the new owner he hadn’t bothered to insure it!"

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

4. Defective brake light, no insurance

Police tweeted: "Another one for recycling!!"

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

