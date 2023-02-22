Two men and teenager charged after man threatened with knife during alleged Derbyshire robbery
Two men and a 16-year-old were charged after a Derbyshire robbery in which the victim was allegedly threatened with a knife.
The incident occurred at 6.45pm on February 19, when a man was reportedly threatened with a knife before his car – a Mazda CX5 – was stolen from Balfour Road.
Morgan Allkins, 21, of Portland Street, Derby, and Michael Matthews, 21, of no fixed address, have both been charged with robbery.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.
Allkins and Matthews appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on February 21, and both were remanded in custody. The teenager also appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on the same day and was remanded into custody as well.