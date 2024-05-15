Two arrests made in connection with serious assault in Derbyshire after man found unconscious

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pair were arrested today after a man was found unconscious following a serious assault in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police were called to Normanton Road, Derby at 1.00am this morning – after a man was found unconscious.

A force spokesperson said: “He has been taken to hospital, where he remains. Two men, both in their 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH. They remain in police custody.

