Two arrests made in connection with serious assault in Derbyshire after man found unconscious
Derbyshire Police were called to Normanton Road, Derby at 1.00am this morning – after a man was found unconscious.
A force spokesperson said: “He has been taken to hospital, where he remains. Two men, both in their 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH. They remain in police custody.
“A woman in her 20s has also been arrested on suspicion of theft. She remains in custody.”