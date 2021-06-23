Two arrested in Chesterfield town centre after allegedly selling fake mobile phones

Police were alerted after receiving reports of ‘Eastern Europeans’ selling stolen goods in the area.

Officers from Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: “Two Romanian nationals were arrested after being found to be in possession of what originally appeared to be stolen goods within a vehicle they were located with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the 'fake' items seized by police in Chesterfield. Image: Chesterfield Town Centre SNT.

“It now transpires that the goods they were in possession of were fake consisting of three iPhone 12 Pro Max's, two Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's and eight Apple AirPod Max's.

“CCTV from the town centre shows these people going into shops and selling goods from their bag on the street.

"As such we are appealing for any victims or witnesses who may have been scammed or witnessed these suspicious activities.”

Officers say the two suspects have been released under investigation and their vehicle has been seized.