Two arrested and cash and drugs seized in Chesterfield house raid

Two people were arrested in the raid.

Officers from Chesterfield SNT swooped on an address in Whittington Moor yesterday morning (Saturday, May 29).

A spokesperson said: “An adult male and female who were present at the address were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

"A significant amount of drugs at various stages of production were seized along with several thousands of pounds in cash.”