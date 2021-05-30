Two arrested and cash and drugs seized in Chesterfield house raid
Two people have been arrested after police raided a house in Chesterfield and seized cash and drugs.
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 10:27 am
Officers from Chesterfield SNT swooped on an address in Whittington Moor yesterday morning (Saturday, May 29).
A spokesperson said: “An adult male and female who were present at the address were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
"A significant amount of drugs at various stages of production were seized along with several thousands of pounds in cash.”