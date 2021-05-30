Two arrested and cash and drugs seized in Chesterfield house raid

Two people have been arrested after police raided a house in Chesterfield and seized cash and drugs.

By Sophie Wills
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 10:27 am
Two people were arrested in the raid.

Officers from Chesterfield SNT swooped on an address in Whittington Moor yesterday morning (Saturday, May 29).

A spokesperson said: “An adult male and female who were present at the address were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

"A significant amount of drugs at various stages of production were seized along with several thousands of pounds in cash.”

