News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Two arrested after large amount of drugs and thousands of pounds seized in Chesterfield

Two people have been arrested after a large amount of drugs and thousands of pounds in cash were seized in Chesterfield.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 7:31am

Officers stopped a car in Station Road at 1.50pm on Sunday 19 February on suspicion of driving without insurance – and a search of the car found a quantity of suspected cannabis inside the BMW.

Read More
Finley Boden: Chesterfield man accused of killing 10-month-old son - who had 130...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A search of a property in Spencer Street was then carried out at 6pm on the same day, with more drugs and nearly £29,000 in cash located.

Derbyshire police found drugs in a car and then more drugs and cash in a Chestefield home
Derbyshire police found drugs in a car and then more drugs and cash in a Chestefield home
Derbyshire police found drugs in a car and then more drugs and cash in a Chestefield home
Most Popular

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and money laundering, while a woman in her 50s has been arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

Derbyshire police confirmed that both the man and the woman have now been bailed pending further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a separate incident, two men have been charged following the discovery of a cannabis grow in Saltergate where 442 cannabis plants were discovered.