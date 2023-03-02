Two arrested after large amount of drugs and thousands of pounds seized in Chesterfield

Officers stopped a car in Station Road at 1.50pm on Sunday 19 February on suspicion of driving without insurance – and a search of the car found a quantity of suspected cannabis inside the BMW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A search of a property in Spencer Street was then carried out at 6pm on the same day, with more drugs and nearly £29,000 in cash located.

Derbyshire police found drugs in a car and then more drugs and cash in a Chestefield home

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and money laundering, while a woman in her 50s has been arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

Derbyshire police confirmed that both the man and the woman have now been bailed pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad